Southern California forecast: Southland to see clouds, cool temps Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some cooler, cloudier weather is moving into Southern California for a day or two.Most of the region will see cooler temperatures in the 60s with clouds overhead and some breezes. Light rain may fall in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Wednesday.By the weekend, the clouds should clear and temps will warm up into the 70s in most areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds with a high of 69 degrees.Valleys and Inland Empire will see clouds, with a 10 percent chance of rain in Ventura County and a high of 70.Beach communities will see clouds and a high of 63, with 2-3 foot surf.Mountain areas will see a high of 53.The desert should see clouds and breezes with a high of 68.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.