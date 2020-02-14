Weather

SoCal forecast: Clouds expected Wednesday morning, followed by sunshine, warm temps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Wednesday morning, followed by sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a morning marine layer, followed by a high temperature around 71 degrees. The weekend could see some light showers.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with morning clouds and a high of 72.

