LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Wednesday morning, followed by sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a morning marine layer, followed by a high temperature around 71 degrees. The weekend could see some light showers.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with morning clouds and a high of 72.
SoCal forecast: Clouds expected Wednesday morning, followed by sunshine, warm temps
