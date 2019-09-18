Weather

SoCal forecast: Clouds, warm temperatures on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and a high of 84 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 80s all week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 on and temperatures in the 80s all week.

