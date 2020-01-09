SoCal forecast: Cloudy conditions, cold temps on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will be cloudy and cold, as a slight chance of scattered showers is possible Thursday.Some parts have a low possibility of seeing rain, while light snow is expected in the mountain areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 65, cooling to 52 overnight. There is a 20% chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 61, with the likelihood of rain at 20%.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.