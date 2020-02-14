Weather

SoCal forecast: Cloudy, mild conditions expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and mild temperatures on Thursday, but rain is returning for several days starting Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected by Sunday and then several days of rain are expected to fall in the region early next week.

But for now, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and a high of 71 on Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 72.

