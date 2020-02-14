Weather

SoCal forecast: Cloudy, mild conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday will see a few clouds in Southern California, but temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and a high of 74 on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 76.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Panda Express donating $2M to buy equipment for medical staff
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Show More
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering SoCal parking lots
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
More TOP STORIES News