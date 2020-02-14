Weather

Southern California weather: Cloudy morning, breezy day expected Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and some breezes Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see fog in the morning, with breezes and a high of 76 degrees by the afternoon.

On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will rise to the low 80s, then drop back to the 70s for the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see windy, warm conditions Sunday, with a high of 75. The Inland Empire may see temperatures hit the 90s by Monday, while valleys will see the 80s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 arrested after attack outside LA eatery spurs hate crime investigation
Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as vaccination prize
Great white shark population increasing off California coast
New San Bernardino inclusive playground designed by kids, community
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
2 adults found dead in Diamond Bar home, prompting investigation
Show More
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer eggs on Giants crowd after 11-K outing
35,000 LAUSD 1st graders to receive free $50 savings accounts
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
More TOP STORIES News