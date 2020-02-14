Southern California weather: Cloudy morning, breezy day expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and some breezes Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see fog in the morning, with breezes and a high of 76 degrees by the afternoon.
On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will rise to the low 80s, then drop back to the 70s for the rest of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see windy, warm conditions Sunday, with a high of 75. The Inland Empire may see temperatures hit the 90s by Monday, while valleys will see the 80s.
