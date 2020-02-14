Weather

Southern California weather: Thursday brings morning clouds, afternoon sun

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect clouds to linger overhead Thursday morning, with the sun peeking out by afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds in the morning, with temperatures reaching just 71 when the sun comes out later in the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Thursday with a high of 75.

The region can expect similar conditions over the next several days.

