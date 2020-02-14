LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect the marine layer to return Wednesday morning but the sun will emerge by afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds well into Wednesday morning, with temperatures hitting 74 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the 60s later in the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Wednesday, with a high of 80. Temperatures will drop to the 70s over the following days.
Southern California weather: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon expected Wednesday
