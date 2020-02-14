Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clouds Friday morning and partly sunny skies by afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning Friday with temperatures hitting 69 by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly over the weekend and some light rain is possible.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Friday, but afternoon sunshine will warm up temperatures to 78. Weekend temperatures will cool to the upper 60s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.