Weather

Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures expected Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clouds Friday morning and partly sunny skies by afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning Friday with temperatures hitting 69 by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly over the weekend and some light rain is possible.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Friday, but afternoon sunshine will warm up temperatures to 78. Weekend temperatures will cool to the upper 60s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man robs, beats driver at South El Monte gas station
Kidnapping suspect flees in chase from Kern County to Palmdale
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
SoCal parents of drowning victim raise awareness to protect other children
Deputy leaves hospital weeks after Hesperia shooting
Homelessness and foster care didn't stop this student from achieving his dreams
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Show More
Looking for a job? SoCal theme parks are hiring
Hummer catches fire after driver fills up 4 gas containers
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park; transient arrested
$196M in emergency funding slotted for 4 San Fernando Valley colleges
More TOP STORIES News