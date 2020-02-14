Weather

Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clouds through Thursday morning and partly sunny skies by afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning Thursday with temperatures hitting 73 by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly over the weekend and some light rain is possible.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning clouds Thursday, but afternoon sunshine will heat temperatures up to 83. Weekend temperatures will cool to the upper 60s.

