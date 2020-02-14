Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and morning drizzles on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy skies and cool temperatures, along with some light drizzles on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning Sunday with temperatures hitting 67 and early morning drizzle. The light showers are expected to linger through around 10 a.m.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and drizzle Sunday, but some afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures to 67. The region will also see some gusty winds.Temperatures will climb up into the 70s by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.