Southern California weather: Cloudy skies expected most of the day Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will cloud cover most of the day Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Some light rain is possible Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog overhead Monday morning, with only some sunshine peeking out through the clouds by afternoon. High temperatures will reach about 70 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be a little warmer, hitting 75 degrees but also remaining cloudy all day.

Temperatures will drop by a few degrees Tuesday and some drizzle is possible in the morning.

