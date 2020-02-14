Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, some drizzle expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some drizzle Monday, along with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.The light rain will likely start late Sunday night and some of it could fall near the Pacific Palisades area, helping firefighting efforts there.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some fog Monday morning, with temperatures hitting just 69 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures can be expected to stay in the low 70s most of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and drizzle Monday, with a high of 73. Temperatures will warm up slightly over the next two days, hitting about 80 by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.