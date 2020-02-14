Weather

Southern California weather: Cloudy skies, some drizzle expected Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some drizzle Monday, along with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

The light rain will likely start late Sunday night and some of it could fall near the Pacific Palisades area, helping firefighting efforts there.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some fog Monday morning, with temperatures hitting just 69 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures can be expected to stay in the low 70s most of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and drizzle Monday, with a high of 73. Temperatures will warm up slightly over the next two days, hitting about 80 by Wednesday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle 1,325-acre Palisades Fire
3 Kroger grocery stores in LA permanently closing over 'hero pay'
Microchip shortage leading to limited supply of new cars
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Husband allegedly tried to attack wife with knives at OC sports complex
Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Show More
Video shows deputies repeatedly tase inmate in cell before death
French bulldog puppy found after armed robbery in Culver City
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
2 survive small plane crash in Lake Arrowhead
Albert Pujols in agreement with Dodgers on major league deal
More TOP STORIES News