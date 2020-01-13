SoCal forecast: Cold morning conditions, below average temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see below average temperatures on Monday and for the next couple of days as rain sweeps through the region on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds and cool conditions. A high of 65 is on tap, along with sunshine.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a cold morning with a high of 63, as temperatures fall to 39 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.