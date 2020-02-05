SoCal forecast: Cold temperatures continuing Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures will remain in Southern California on Wednesday, but later in the week will bring some relief.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 67 on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 65 on Wednesday, dropping to 35 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.