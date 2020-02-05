SoCal forecast: Cold temperatures continuing Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures will remain in Southern California on Wednesday, but later in the week will bring some relief.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 67 on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 65 on Wednesday, dropping to 35 overnight.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News