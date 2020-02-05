Weather

SoCal forecast: Cold temperatures continuing Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold temperatures will remain in Southern California on Wednesday, but later in the week will bring some relief.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 67 on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 65 on Wednesday, dropping to 35 overnight.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures boy's frightened reaction as bounty hunters arrest man in IE
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's State of the Union
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Dodgers acquiring Betts, Price from Red Sox - ESPN
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Show More
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Mamba FC soccer players remember their Coach, Kobe Bryant
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
LA library is offering $10,000 reward for information on lost sculpture
More TOP STORIES News