SoCal forecast: Cold temperatures, lingering winds on tap for Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds will continue to sweep across Southern California Tuesday as temperatures drop, triggering freeze warnings in some areas overnight.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 63 on Tuesday. Things will slowly start to warm up by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 61 degrees with a chilly overnight low of 34.