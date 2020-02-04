SoCal forecast: Cold temperatures, lingering winds on tap for Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds will continue to sweep across Southern California Tuesday as temperatures drop, triggering freeze warnings in some areas overnight.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 63 on Tuesday. Things will slowly start to warm up by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 61 degrees with a chilly overnight low of 34.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News