SoCal forecast: Cold temps, slight chance of rain on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will be cloudy and cold, as a slight chance of scattered showers is possible Thursday.
Some parts have a low possibility of seeing rain, while light snow is expected in the mountain areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 65, cooling to 52 overnight. There is a 20% chance of rain.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 61, with the likelihood of rain at 20%.
