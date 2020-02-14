Weather

Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, cloud conditions expected Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some cooler temperatures and morning cloud cover on Tuesday and throughout most of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning and a high of 72 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 77 in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where skies will be cloudy.

By Wednesday, expect temperatures to drop a few more degrees and some light rain is possible throughout the region.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti delivers State of the City address
SoCal leaders call for peaceful protest after Chauvin verdict read
Chauvin trial judge calls Rep. Waters' comments 'abhorrent'
Arrest made after Korean couple punched, Olympian threatened
Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests
Climate activist cleans up litter at Eaton Canyon for 633 days and counting
New Ventura County schools superintendent is 1st Latino in role since 1873
Show More
Reseda mother charged with murdering her 3 children
Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's vice president, dies at 93
Evacuations lifted for 20-acre Riverside County fire
Golden State Stimulus: Californians to start receiving one-time $600 payments
14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach
More TOP STORIES News