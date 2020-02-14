Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, cloud conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some cooler temperatures and morning cloud cover on Tuesday and throughout most of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning and a high of 72 degrees by the afternoon.Temperatures will reach 77 in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where skies will be cloudy.By Wednesday, expect temperatures to drop a few more degrees and some light rain is possible throughout the region.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.