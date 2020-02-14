Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, clouds expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning and cool temperatures throughout the day Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds overhead until about noon, with a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 69.Some rain is heading down from the north and should hit Southern California late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing about a quarter-inch of rainfall.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.