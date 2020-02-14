Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, clouds expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning and cool temperatures throughout the day Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds overhead until about noon, with a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 69.
Some rain is heading down from the north and should hit Southern California late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing about a quarter-inch of rainfall.
