Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, clouds expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more morning clouds and cool temperatures Saturday, while light rain could arrive Sunday night just after the Oscars.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds overhead in the morning, with the sun peeking out by afternoon for a high of 69 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 72.

Some rain is heading down from the north and should hit Southern California late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing up to a quarter-inch of rainfall.

