Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, clouds expected Oscar Sunday with chance of rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more morning clouds and cool temperatures, paired with a chance of light rain on Oscar Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds overhead in the morning, with the sun peeking out by afternoon for a high of 65 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 70.

Some rain is heading down from the north and should hit Southern California late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing up to a quarter-inch of rainfall.

By Wednesday, temperatures will spike into the 80s and will stay warm through next weekend.

