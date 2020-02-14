Southern California weather: Cool temperatures for one more day before warmup starts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be cool and cloudy again on Tuesday, but sunny skies and warm conditions are coming soon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day Tuesday, with a high of 67 degrees. Temperatures will then start warming up, reaching the mid-80s by Thursday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 70. Temperatures will rise Thursday and could hit 95 by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.