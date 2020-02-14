Southern California weather: Cool temperatures for one more day before warmup starts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be cool and cloudy again on Tuesday, but sunny skies and warm conditions are coming soon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day Tuesday, with a high of 67 degrees. Temperatures will then start warming up, reaching the mid-80s by Thursday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 70. Temperatures will rise Thursday and could hit 95 by Friday.
