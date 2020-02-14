Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, light drizzle expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some drizzle Monday morning and cool temperatures throughout the day, but a warmup is coming later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain in the morning with clouds and a high of 65 degrees.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 64.
By Wednesday, temperatures will spike into the 80s and could hit the 90s by the weekend.
