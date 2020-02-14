Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, light drizzle expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some drizzle Monday morning and cool temperatures throughout the day, but a warmup is coming later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain in the morning with clouds and a high of 65 degrees.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 64.By Wednesday, temperatures will spike into the 80s and could hit the 90s by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.