Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, light rain expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some light rain and cool temperatures again on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and a 20% chance of drizzle in the morning and a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon with clouds continuing to hover overhead.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions.

Conditions should be similar over the next few days, with more rain possible on Sunday.

