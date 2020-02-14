Southern California weather: Cool temperatures, light rain expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some light rain and cool temperatures on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and drizzle in the morning - mostly in the foothills - and a high of 66 degrees by the afternoon as the clouds linger overhead.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions.Conditions should be similar on Thursday, but the skies should clear up by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.