SoCal New Year's forecast: Cool temps, clear skies on Tuesday, Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will end the year with clear skies and cool temperatures on Tuesday, with similar conditions for the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with gusts reaching 35 mph through the canyons. The high will reach around 68 during the day and drop to 48 at night. There will be similar conditions on New Year's Day.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunshine with canyon gusts getting up to 40 mph, with a high of 66 during the day and 41 at night.