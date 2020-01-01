Weather

SoCal New Year's forecast: Cool temps, clear skies on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will ring in the new year with clear skies and cool temperatures on New Year's Day, making for ideal conditions for the Rose Parade.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with gusts reaching 35 mph through the canyons Wednesday. The high will reach around 68 during the day and drop to 48 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunshine with canyon gusts getting up to 40 mph, with a high of 66 during the day and 39 at night.

