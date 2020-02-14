Southern California weather: Cool temps, clouds continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is sticking around Southern California for one more day, but the weekend will bring warmer temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds in the morning and partly sunny conditions Friday, reaching a high of 70 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds Friday morning, with a high of 76.
Saturday morning will be similar, but temperatures will start to rise by Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the Santa Ana winds will return, bringing temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and an elevated risk of fire.
