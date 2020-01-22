SoCal forecast: Cool temps, cloudy conditions continue Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California's cloudy and cool conditions will continue Wednesday, but a warmup will start in time for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds Wednesday morning, with a high of 68. But Thursday temperatures will climb into the mid-70s and stay there through the weekend. Late Sunday, temps may cool off and some rain is possible.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.