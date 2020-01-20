SoCal forecast: Cool temps, cloudy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy and cool conditions on Monday, with a very minimal chance of rain heading into Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 68 Monday, with temperatures dropping to 53 at night. Clouds start to move back in, bringing in a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 67, but dropping to 46 at night, as a 30% chance of rain is expected Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.