SoCal forecast: Cool temps, cloudy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy and cool conditions on Monday, with a very minimal chance of rain heading into Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 68 Monday, with temperatures dropping to 53 at night. Clouds start to move back in, bringing in a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 67, but dropping to 46 at night, as a 30% chance of rain is expected Tuesday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

