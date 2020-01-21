SoCal forecast: Cool temps, cloudy conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy and cool conditions continue on Tuesday, with a warmup expected later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with a high of just 63 and similar conditions on Wednesday. But Thursday temperatures will climb into the 70s and continue through the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 64 on Tuesday, dropping to 46 at night.
