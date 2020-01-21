SoCal forecast: Cool temps, cloudy conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cloudy and cool conditions continue on Tuesday, with a warmup expected later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning, with a high of just 63 and similar conditions on Wednesday. But Thursday temperatures will climb into the 70s and continue through the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 64 on Tuesday, dropping to 46 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.