LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer and cool temperatures will continue Friday and through the weekend until a warmup arrives for Memorial Day.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Friday before temperatures warm up to just 75 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise past 80 starting Monday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, with a high of 80 degrees. Temperatures will hit 90 in some areas by Memorial Day.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Marine layer, cool temperatures continue through the weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News