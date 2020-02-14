Southern California weather: Marine layer, cool temperatures continue through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer and cool temperatures will continue Friday and through the weekend until a warmup arrives for Memorial Day.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Friday before temperatures warm up to just 75 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise past 80 starting Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, with a high of 80 degrees. Temperatures will hit 90 in some areas by Memorial Day.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.