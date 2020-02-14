LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool weather and scattered showers will linger across Southern California on Sunday before a bout of heat settles across the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of light rain in the early morning hours with a high of 67. Then things will start heating up with potentially record-breaking temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 67 after rain moves out of the region by Sunday morning.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SOCAL FORECAST: Cool temps, light rain linger Sunday ahead of mid-week warmup
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News