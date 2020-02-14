SOCAL FORECAST: Cool temps, light rain linger Sunday ahead of mid-week warmup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool weather and scattered showers will linger across Southern California on Sunday before a bout of heat settles across the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of light rain in the early morning hours with a high of 67. Then things will start heating up with potentially record-breaking temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 67 after rain moves out of the region by Sunday morning.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.