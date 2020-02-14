Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Cool temps, light rain linger Sunday ahead of mid-week warmup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool weather and scattered showers will linger across Southern California on Sunday before a bout of heat settles across the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of light rain in the early morning hours with a high of 67. Then things will start heating up with potentially record-breaking temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 67 after rain moves out of the region by Sunday morning.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 killed when bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
2 men shot, 1 fatally, at cockfighting event in Pacoima
Costa Mesa holds meeting against use of city facility as coronavirus quarantine site
Primary voting begins in Los Angeles County with minor challenges
Man killed in shooting at downtown LA apartment building
Show More
Death of 3 women found in Hemet home was result of rental dispute
No charges for alleged 'Banditos' accused of beating fellow deputies
Here's how casting your ballot is changing this year in California
Kobe memorial: Stay away from Staples if you don't have tix
Compton school looking at new ways to help black students
More TOP STORIES News