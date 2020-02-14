Weather

Southern California weather: Cooler conditions, clouds expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is sticking around Southern California for another day or two, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures cool.

The weekend, however, may see a warmup with the return of the Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds in the morning and partly sunny conditions the rest of the day Thursday, with a high temperature around 69 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds, with a high around 72 degrees.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and 80s by the weekend, with some inland areas hitting 90 by Sunday. Winds will also return, increasing the risk of wildfire.

