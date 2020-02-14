Southern California weather: Cooler temperatures on tap Sunday followed by warmer conditions next week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures Sunday, but the region can expect warmer conditions starting Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 70, with some morning fog and breezy conditions Sunday. On Monday, temperatures jump to 78 and conditions will stay in the high 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning fog Sunday, along with a high of 74. The region will then see temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s for the next few days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.