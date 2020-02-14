LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures Sunday, but the region can expect warmer conditions starting Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 70, with some morning fog and breezy conditions Sunday. On Monday, temperatures jump to 78 and conditions will stay in the high 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning fog Sunday, along with a high of 74. The region will then see temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s for the next few days.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Cooler temperatures on tap Sunday followed by warmer conditions next week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More