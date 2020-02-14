SOCAL FORECAST: Cooler temps, chance of rain expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a warming trend in Southern California, temperatures will dip Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance of showers and possible storms.There is a 40% chance of showers for Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures of about 62 on Sunday.A Wind Advisory went into effect for the High Desert area until 9 p.m. on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of about 58 and a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.In the mountains, there is a 60% chance of snow with about 2 to 4 inches at 6,000 feet.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.