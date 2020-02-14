SOCAL FORECAST: Cooler temps, chance of rain expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a warming trend in Southern California, temperatures will dip Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance of showers and possible storms.
There is a 40% chance of showers for Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures of about 62 on Sunday.
A Wind Advisory went into effect for the High Desert area until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of about 58 and a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
In the mountains, there is a 60% chance of snow with about 2 to 4 inches at 6,000 feet.
