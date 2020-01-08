SoCal forecast: Cooler temps, cloudy skies in store for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 66 degrees on Wednesday, cooling to 48 overnight.Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region reaching a high of 63 on Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.