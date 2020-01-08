Weather

SoCal forecast: Cooler temps, cloudy skies in store for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 66 degrees on Wednesday, cooling to 48 overnight.

Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region reaching a high of 63 on Wednesday.

