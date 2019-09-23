SoCal forecast: Cooler temps in store ahead of possible showers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a warm weekend, Southern California will see slightly cooler temperatures before strong Santa Ana winds and possible showers roll into the region.Temps across Los Angeles and Orange counties will hover in the mid-80s Monday with a high of 84 degrees. The following weekend will bring a slight chance of showers and 70-degree weather.Valleys and the Inland Empire will continue to experience warm temps with a high of 87 before a significant cool down by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.