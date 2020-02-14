Weather

Southern California weather: Cooler temps, light drizzle possible Tuesday

SoCal forecast: Cooler temps, light drizzle possible Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Tuesday will see cooler temperatures with a chance of light drizzle in some areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloud cover as temperatures will be around the mid-60s, conditions that will last for the next few days. Some drizzle is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see some drizzle, along with partly cloudy conditions Tuesday. A high of 67 is on tap.

In the desert communities, winds as strong as 50 mph and warm conditions is expected.

