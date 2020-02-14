LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Tuesday will see cooler temperatures with a chance of light drizzle in some areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloud cover as temperatures will be around the mid-60s, conditions that will last for the next few days. Some drizzle is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire could also see some drizzle, along with partly cloudy conditions Tuesday. A high of 67 is on tap.
In the desert communities, winds as strong as 50 mph and warm conditions is expected.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Cooler temps, light drizzle possible Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News