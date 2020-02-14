SoCal forecast: Cooler temperatures, sunshine expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are falling in Southern California Friday, and the cooling trend will continue into the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 78 degrees Friday, with some patchy fog. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for the next few days.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunshine and a high of 82 degrees Friday. Sunny conditions are on tap for the weekend.Across the region, the weekend will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.