SoCal forecast: Dry heat sticking around Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat will stick around in Southern California Saturday, but humidity levels will taper off significantly.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies starting in the morning, with a high of 90 degrees. Things will begin to cool down by mid-week.The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with scorching dry heat, with high temps climbing up to 101 degrees. The heat will linger in the mid-90s through most of the following week.