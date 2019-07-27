Weather

SoCal forecast: Dry heat sticking around Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat will stick around in Southern California Saturday, but humidity levels will taper off significantly.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies starting in the morning, with a high of 90 degrees. Things will begin to cool down by mid-week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with scorching dry heat, with high temps climbing up to 101 degrees. The heat will linger in the mid-90s through most of the following week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small brush fire breaks out near homes in Newbury Park area
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
1 person injured after deputy-involved shooting at Malibu home
Is ID theft protection worth the money?
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Pedestrian fatally struck on WB 210 in Arcadia
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' billboard doctored by L.A. street artist
Show More
SoCal's famous dolphin Patches returns
VIDEO: Bear slides across snowy Montana field
Video: Masked robbers attack man after he buys lottery tickets
VIDEO: SpaceX aborts Starhopper prototype test after fire erupts
Caltrans says weekend construction on I-60 in I.E. will cause traffic delays
More TOP STORIES News