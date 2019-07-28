SoCal forecast: Dry heat sticking around Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat will stick around in Southern California Sunday, but before things start to cool down next week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will welcome back cloudy morning skies, which will burn off with a high of 87 degrees. Temperatures will take a larger dip by mid-week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will continue to be hit with scorching dry heat, with high temps climbing up to 99 degrees. The heat will linger in the mid-90s through most of the following week.
