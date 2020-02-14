SOCAL FORECAST: Dry, windy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Wind Advisory was issued Sunday night and a High Wind Watch will go into effect Monday as some areas in Southern California continue to see a small chance of showers.Conditions will begin to dry for Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures of about 71 on Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of about 72.In the mountains, highs will be about 40 degrees as snow continues to fall in places like Big Bear, which will see about 3-4 inches of snow overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.