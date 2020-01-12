Weather

SoCal forecast: Early morning clouds, winds pick up Sunday evening

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see early morning clouds with winds picking up Sunday evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 65 degrees on Sunday, dropping to 47 overnight. Similar conditions will be seen well into next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 64, dropping to 37 overnight.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one dead, second injured after 50 Cent appearance
Wrong-way crash leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critical
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Palms
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired at Rite Aid
Show More
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
More TOP STORIES News