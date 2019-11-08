SoCal forecast: Elevated fire danger returns Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see warmer temperatures and strong gusts in canyons and passes, leading to an elevated risk of fire on Friday and Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 86 on Friday, with canyon winds up to 25 mph and similar conditions on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy with temperatures reaching a high of 90 on Friday and Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.