Southern California weather: Excessive heat continues in SoCal on Wednesday

SoCal forecast: Heat wave continues Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting California this week with inland and desert communities seeing a streak of triple-digit temperatures.

An excessive heat warning in staying in effect for much of Southern California on Wednesday and likely through the end of the week. Inland desert and valley communities in particular are expected to see triple-digit temperatures lingering all week.

During heat warnings, residents are advised to stay in air-conditioned indoor locations, drink plenty of fluids and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

On Wednesday Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb up to about 90 degrees, then stay in the upper 80s the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see dangerous heat, hitting at least 100 in many communities and staying in the triple digits all week.

The Antelope Valley could see temperatures over 110, while Palm Springs could hit 119 degrees by Friday.

Beaches will stay in the upper 70s all week.

