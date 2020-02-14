LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting California this week with inland and desert communities seeing a streak of triple-digit temperatures.
An excessive heat warning in staying in effect for much of Southern California on Wednesday and likely through the end of the week. Inland desert and valley communities in particular are expected to see triple-digit temperatures lingering all week.
During heat warnings, residents are advised to stay in air-conditioned indoor locations, drink plenty of fluids and check on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
See weather alerts here.
On Wednesday Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb up to about 90 degrees, then stay in the upper 80s the rest of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see dangerous heat, hitting at least 100 in many communities and staying in the triple digits all week.
The Antelope Valley could see temperatures over 110, while Palm Springs could hit 119 degrees by Friday.
Beaches will stay in the upper 70s all week.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Excessive heat continues in SoCal on Wednesday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News