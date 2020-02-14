LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of spring on Saturday brings cool temperatures and morning clouds to most of Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see a high of 65, as morning clouds make way for afternoon sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday jump to 70.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday can also expect temperatures in the mid-60s, along with sunshine by the afternoon.
Some patchy drizzle in the beach areas is possible.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal forecast: First day of spring brings morning clouds, afternoon sunshine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News