SoCal forecast: First day of spring brings morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of spring on Saturday brings cool temperatures and morning clouds to most of Southern California.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see a high of 65, as morning clouds make way for afternoon sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday jump to 70.The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday can also expect temperatures in the mid-60s, along with sunshine by the afternoon.Some patchy drizzle in the beach areas is possible.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.