Weather

SoCal forecast: First day of spring brings morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of spring on Saturday brings cool temperatures and morning clouds to most of Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see a high of 65, as morning clouds make way for afternoon sunshine. Temperatures on Sunday jump to 70.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday can also expect temperatures in the mid-60s, along with sunshine by the afternoon.

Some patchy drizzle in the beach areas is possible.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
Chase ends after LAPD shoot suspect who crashed into home
Protesters seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
Stanley the giraffe in legal limbo as owner fights misdemeanor criminal case
Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico face threat of violence
What's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border right now?
Show More
SoCal father of 4 who spent 50 days on ventilator survives COVID
LAPD: Woman killed in suspected street racing crash in West Hills
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Encino neighborhood rocked by 102-year-old man's murder
USC to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May
More TOP STORIES News