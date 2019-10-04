SoCal forecast: Foggy morning, sunny conditions expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The warming trend continues across the Southland for Friday with mostly sunny skies on tap.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a warm Friday with some patchy morning fog, as temperatures reach a high of 80.The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions. A high of 83 is on tap for the region.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.