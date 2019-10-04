Weather

SoCal forecast: Foggy morning, sunny conditions expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The warming trend continues across the Southland for Friday with mostly sunny skies on tap.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a warm Friday with some patchy morning fog, as temperatures reach a high of 80.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions. A high of 83 is on tap for the region.

