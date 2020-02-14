Southern California weather: Friday brings morning clouds, afternoon sun

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect clouds to linger overhead Friday morning, with the sun peeking out by afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds in the morning, with temperatures in the low 60s when the sun comes out later in the day.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Friday with a high of 74.The region can expect similar conditions over the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.